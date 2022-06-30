Save the date, Fermanagh Live is back!

FERMANAGH culture fans are being urged to keep their diaries free from October 6th – 9th for the return of the Fermanagh Live Arts Festival.

A celebration of live music, theatre, literature, creative arts, and the spoken word, this year’s programme will offer something to suit all tastes.

With hopes high all events will able to take place in-person, this year will see the return of some festival favourites, including comedian Seamus O’Rourke and his hilarious one-man show, who will be taking to the Ardhowen stage.

Other highlights will include musical maestros Ruth McGinley on piano and Gerard McChrystal on the saxophone, who will be at the Enniskillen Methodist Church for a performance of classical, jazz and traditional inspired music.

Music fans will also delight in ‘Gin n Jazz’, a night combining Fermanagh’s favourite tipple from the Boatyard Distillery with the chilled out vibes of quartet Jazz Gazette.

If classical folk is more your cup of tea, trio Iona Sound will be joning the festival for the first time. The outfit, which includes Fermanagh man Rory Pierce, will be performing at the Ardhowen.

Heritage fans will no doubt enjoy the planned talk by retired architect turned historian and storyteller Richard Pierce, while book lovers will enjoy an evening of conversation, book reading and a twilight tour on the MV Kesteral with with author Priscilla Morris.

Workshops

There will also be creative writing classes, poetry readings and open-mic nights, storytelling workshops, and much more.

This year’s Fermanagh Live Arts Festival is planned to open on Thursday October 6th with the screening of a special, yet to be announced, film screening by Fermanagh Film Club.

Tickets for the festival’s full programme of events will be available via the Fermanagh Live website http://www.flive.org.uk/ soon. The festival plans to officially launch with a special event in the Devenish Gallery, Enniskillen, on September 23rd

For updates, keep an eye on the FLive social media pages on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007