Pop-up Covid vaccine clinic at the Erneside

THE RESTRICTIONS may have eased, but with Covid still very much spreading in the community, anyone yet to get their vaccines or boosters is urged to attend a pop-up vaccination clinic at Erneside this weekend.

Since PCR testing ended, with the public now asked to self-report their lateral flow results, the number of reported positive cases in Fermanagh has dropped off dramatically, with just 40 registered in the county’s postcode areas over the past week.

However, the number of patients with the virus being treated at the SWAH is currently as high as ever, if not higher – with 36 inpatients with Covid registered at the hospital as of Monday this week – while local people are also still dying with the virus. In the past two weeks, there have been two Covid-related deaths in the Fermanagh and Omagh area.

Now, the Western Trust has announced it will be hosting a pop-up vaccine clinic at Erneside this Saturday, June 11th, from 11am to 5pm.

This will provide a first or second dose or booster jab of the Pfizer vaccine, for all those eligible and yet to receive any of the jabs. No booking is needed, but ID will be required.

Senior manager for health improvement at the Trust, Siobhan O’Donnell, urged those not fully vaccinated yet to make the most of t he opportunity.

She said the Trust recognised many may not be able to attend one of its vaccine hubs, with the most local currently operating at the key workers’ accommodation at the SWAH, and the pop-up clinic may be more convenient.

“Despite an easing of restrictions, Covid-19 has not gone away,” said Ms O’Donnell, stressing full vaccination was the best way to protect yourself and the community.

“You are not fully vaccinated unless you have received all available jabs, including a booster where appropriate, to ensure the highest level of immunity.”

Erneside manager Neill Gibbons said the centre was happy to be playing its part.

“Throughout the pandemic, Erneside did everything we could to ensure the safety of our customers and staff,” he said.

“We acknowledge the key role that vaccines have played in helping the retail sector to return towards some level of normality, and we are privileged to have been asked to support the Western Trust in this latest venture.”

The Trust vaccination booking line is open from Monday-Friday, 9am-1pm and can be called on 028 7161 0753.

