Police appeal after Fermanagh forest fire

Police appeal after Fermanagh forest fire

Posted: 4:32 pm June 23, 2022

POLICE are appealing for information following a fire in a Fermanagh forest.

At approximately 4pm on Monday 20 June, the PSNI were alerted to a fire damage caused in Jenkin’s forest in Cooneen, Brookeborough.

A spokesperson for the police urged people to come forward.

“If anyone has seen anyone acting suspicious in the area please contact 101, the fire is believed to have started on the boardwalk or close by intentionally.

The environmental impact cannot be understated as well as the £30,000 of damage caused to a recently installed Recycled plastic boardwalk.

“Four Hectares equivalent to four football pitches of was damaged, with ground nesting breeding birds such as Skylarks in danger in a priority habitat.

“This area is also part of a blanket bog in Special protected area.”

