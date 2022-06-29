Nine-goal Coa cruise to victory

Coa 9-14

Tempo 1-04

A dominant 34-point victory over Tempo in the under-15 B Championship final last Wednesday night saw Coa achieve a clean sweep of domestic titles in Fermanagh.

Heading into the championship showpiece, the O’Dwyers had won the league and Féile at their respective age grade and they were tipped as the favourites to complete the treble, and they did so in style.

The O’Dwyers and the Maguires had already locked horns before this season. Coa narrowly edged Tempo by one point in the league final a month previous, but Wednesday’s championship meeting was a much more one-sided affair.

At half time, Coa had the game pretty much wrapped up, having opened up a commanding 7-07 to 0-02 lead at half time.

Within the first 10 minutes of the game, the O’Dwyers blitzed Tempo and rattled in three goals, leaving the Maguires shell-shocked.

James Moore, Charlie Reihill and Ryan Gallagher all found the net and pushed the Coa men into a strong lead and Tempo could do little to change the outcome of the game.

Cohen Murphy, Conor Mullen and James Moore also chipped in with points towards the end of the half to extend the Coa advantage.

Tempo had little sighting at goal in the first half but Rian Bogue and Corey Porter did manage to find the target.

In the second half, the clinical Coa men stung Tempo for another four goals.

The ever-impressive Moore bagged his second of the day, with Rory Murphy, Shay McCarney and Conor Mullen all drilling the ball past the helpless Tempo goalkeeper, Shane McCaffrey, to wrap up a well deserved victory.

Tempo did finish the game strongly with Tiernan Flanaghan finding the net and Pauric Cassidy and Ryan McCann kicking back-to-back points, but they were only mere consolations for the Maguires.

Maguires’ goalkeeper, McCaffrey, pulled off a number of late saves to deny the O’Dwyers from adding any more goals to their already impressive tally, but it was all in vain as they cruised to victory.

TEAMS

Coa

Ruairi McGirr, Andrew Moore, Tiernan McGrath, Cathair McCarney, Conor Mullen, Mannix Moore, Tiarnan McManus, Charlie Reihill, James Moore, Cohen Murphy, Darren Woods, Ian McManus, Shay McCarney, Rory Murphy, Ryan Gallagher.

Tempo

Shane McCaffery, Michael Cleary, Jamie Fee, Cormac Breen, Max Murphy, Eoghan Brennan, Fionn Breen, Ryan McCann, Corey Porter, Michael McGowan, Rian Bogue, Pauric Cassidy, Jack Kenny Quinn, Tiernan Flanagan, Kyrs O’Hara.