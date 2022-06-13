+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Night of painting and chatting at the Killyhevlin

Posted: 9:29 am June 13, 2022

THERE will be an evening of mindful relaxation at the Killyhevlin Hotel this Wednesday evening as local artist Gail Turner hosts a ‘Freedom2Paint’ evening.

An easy-going evening of chatting and painting, it would be ideal for a night out with friends. You don’t need any experience at all, just a desire to relax and paint. All materials will be provided and the first drink will be included in the ticket price, while there will be plenty of guidance to help you create a painting you can take home.

Tickets are £25 and a donation will be made to Bright Eyes Animal Sanctuary. For more information visit www.thegailturner.com or call 028 66323481 or 07866554359

