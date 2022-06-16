Monkeypox is ‘very different’ from Covid – Trust

MONKEYPOX is “very different” and much less contagious than Covid, the Western Trust has assured the local public.

There has been one suspected case of the disease in the Trust area, however there have been no confirmed cases, the Trust’s medical director Catherine McDonnell confirmed.

Ms McDonnell was delivering a report at the June meeting of the Western Trust Board on Thursday, during which she said monkeypox was the newest infection control issue the Trust had to deal with. She noted it was a lot less concerning than Covid, however, noting the Trust was in a much better position to deal with this particular disease.

Advertisement

“It is important to recognise it is less transmissible than Covid, it’s through quite significant contact that it spreads, and also there’s a vaccination available already, in terms of treatment. So we’re in a very different position to where we were in relation to Covid,” she said.

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition