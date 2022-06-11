McMAHON, Mae (née Wilson) – 20 Galloon Gardens, Newtownbutler, Co. Fermanagh, Saturday, 11th June 2022, peacefully at home in the loving care of her family. Loving mother to Liz Manley (Shane), Mary Rooney (Colin) and Frances McClave (Damien). Sister of Patsy (Maura) and Rita McDonnell (Michael), Pre-deceased by her sister Betty and her brother George, RIP.

Mae will repose at her late residence from 12 noon until 9 pm Saturday and Sunday with removal on Monday morning at 10.30 am to arrive at The Church of Immaculate Conception, Newtownbutler for 11 am Funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Mae’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/newtownbutler.

House private to family and friends on Monday morning please.

Mae will be sadly missed by her daughters and their father Peter, sons-in-law Shane, Colin and Damien, grandchildren, brother, sister, brother-in-law Michael, sisters-in-law Maura and Jenny, nieces, nephews and a large circle of family and friends.