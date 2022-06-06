+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
Family Notices Header

LYNCH, Sam

Posted: 3:42 pm June 6, 2022

LYNCH, Sam – Mullynaburtlan, Knocks, Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh, Sunday, 5th June 2022, suddenly at home in the care of his loving family. Beloved husband of Bernie (née Reilly). Loving father of Wendy (Gully), Sean (Julieanne), Stacey (Damian), Sammy (Christopher), Krystel (Philly) and pre-deceased by his baby son Martin who died in infancy. Dear brother of Margaret Kerwin (John, RIP), Jimmy (Patsy), Phil (Anne), Marian Mullan (Terry, RIP) and the late Tony (Angela).

Sam will repose at his late residence until removal on Wednesday morning at 10.15 am, to arrive at Holy Cross Church, Lisnaskea for 11 am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Sam’s Requiem Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/lisnaskea.

Sam will be sadly missed by his wife, daughters, son, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers, sisters, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and a large circle of friends.

House private on Wednesday morning please.

Our Lady of Knock pray for him

Leave a Condolence

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2022 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA