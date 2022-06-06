LYNCH, Sam – Mullynaburtlan, Knocks, Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh, Sunday, 5th June 2022, suddenly at home in the care of his loving family. Beloved husband of Bernie (née Reilly). Loving father of Wendy (Gully), Sean (Julieanne), Stacey (Damian), Sammy (Christopher), Krystel (Philly) and pre-deceased by his baby son Martin who died in infancy. Dear brother of Margaret Kerwin (John, RIP), Jimmy (Patsy), Phil (Anne), Marian Mullan (Terry, RIP) and the late Tony (Angela).

Sam will repose at his late residence until removal on Wednesday morning at 10.15 am, to arrive at Holy Cross Church, Lisnaskea for 11 am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Sam’s Requiem Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/lisnaskea.

Sam will be sadly missed by his wife, daughters, son, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers, sisters, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and a large circle of friends.

House private on Wednesday morning please.

Our Lady of Knock pray for him