Lakelanders look forward to final after third successive win

The final round of the AquaSprint at the Lakeland Forum on Saturday evening saw the Enniskillen Lakelanders go into the meet hoping to add to their wins in the previous two rounds. A strong Newry & Mourne team lay in their way but the Fermanagh swimmers clinched victory with 205 points to the 195 of the visitors.

The Lakelanders took an early lead in the medley relays winning three out of the four relays, with wins for Group B of Martha McCreesh, Emma Speer, Mirko Mann and Anton Neal; Group C of Ava Neal, Erin Salcedo, Luke Lannon and Enda Burke and Group D of Hannah Lynch, Ryan Mongan, Ellie Dunlop and Michael McGowan.

Newry started to show their dominance in the backstroke, winning it by six points. The Lakelanders having to swim kids up in age groups, they knew they had a battle on their hands. Lakelanders did well with first spots for Sophie Hanna, Martha McCreesh, Ava Neal, Luke Lannon and Hannah Lynch. Ellie Dunlop secured a close second and there were also great swims by Maeve Rolston McAuliffe, Aoife Carey, Mirko Mann, Fionn Brewster, Tori Reid and Arlen Cassidy.

Advertisement

The young Lakelanders swam their hearts out in the breaststroke with first positions awarded Keira Salcedo, Emma Speer, Mirko Mann, Ava Neal and Ellie Dunlop. Michael Carron, Martha McCreesh, Erin Salcedo, Luke Lannon and Hannah Lynch all finishing second. This round stretched the Lakelanders’ lead out to eight.