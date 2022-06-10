Lakelanders bag nine medals at Bangor Meet

Izzy Lannon, Emilie Reihill and Anna McDade all performed well in the event.

A team of 10 swimmers from the Enniskillen Lakelanders travelled to the Aurora Leisure complex on Saturday for the ‘Bangor Summer Sizzler’ Meet competition. Aside from the possible success at stake, the Fermanagh swimmers went in hope of securing some top Division 1 and Division 2 summer national times which would allow further qualification for upcoming competitions.

13 year old Niamh O’Donnell competed at her first long course competition at the weekend and achieved top ten finishes in the 50m and 200m backstroke races.

Hannah Lynch, also 13 years old, finished fourth in her first ever 800m freestyle race. She backed this up by securing a PB in the 100m backstroke and a top ten finish in the 100m butterfly.

Ellie Dunlop continued her impressive form by taking two silver medals in the 100m and 200m breaststroke events and a fourth place finish in the 200m individual medley. She also secured a PB and Division One qualification time.

Kate McDade (13) finished the Meet with two top 10 finishes in the 100m and 200m Breaststroke. She also achieved PBs in the 100m Freestyle and 100m Backstroke events.

15-year old James Mongan’s seventh place finish in the 100m backstroke saw him make a new 4 second PB. He went on two achieve two more personal bests in the 50m breaststroke and 200m freestyle races.