KING, Francis John (Frank)

Posted: 10:12 pm June 20, 2022

KING, Francis John (Frank) – 20th June 2022 peacefully at Musgrave Park Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Dearly loved husband of the late Margaret (formerly of Ashbrooke) and loving mother of Cicely.

Funeral Service in Roselawn Crematorium on Saturday, 25th June at 11:20 am.

Family and friends welcome to share their condolences in Malcomson’s Funeral Home, Friday between 7 pm and 9 pm.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired may be made for Cancer Focus NI, c/o Malcomson’s Funeral Service, 7 Robert Street, Lurgan, BT66-8BE.

Lovingly remembered by his sorrowing daughter, son-in-law Peter, grandchildren Rebecca and Oisin and family circle.

