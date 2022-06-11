Herald duo ready for the challenge!

By Mark McGoldrick

THE front office staff at the Fermanagh Herald are taking part in a fundraising walking challenge, with all proceeds raised going towards Cancer Research UK.

Sonia Rooney and Karen Camley, the two receptionists at The Herald, are aiming to walk 100 miles in the month of June.

Also doing the walk is Sonia’s sister Sinead Rooney, friend Kim McManus and Karen’s sister Gail Taylor.

The fundraising idea stemmed after both the ladies became aware of people in Fermanagh who were suffering from the illness.

“Both of our families have been largely impacted by cancer, both young and old, and it has spurred us on in the hope that the next generation of our families get an easier time,” said Sonia.

“It also came on the back of us following a few people on social media who are struggling on their cancer journey,” explains Karen.

“We felt that it was important that we give an hour and a half a day and walk three 3.3 mile while they are in pain.”

Cancer Research UK provides help and support to the disease sufferers and their families right throughout the country.

Karen feels that it is important that people support the charity in whatever way they can.

“They are the research behind the cancer treatments,” she said.

“So many people, young and old, are being sent home to die and hopefully with more money and resources, this will not happen and everybody will be offered some sort of treatment.”

The ladies are already a week into their walking challenge and both are enjoying getting out and getting active.

“It gave us the motivation to get up and get ourselves out as well,” said Sonia.

“We were finding it hard to move and now we are made to move in order to complete this challenge.

“Even if it is to get out and do one mile a day, it is very good to get out and clear your head and set yourself up for the next day.”

Living in Fermanagh, however, the weather is not ideal for walking, but Sonia says that this should not put people off.

“A wee bit of rain never hurt anyone,” she laughs.

“A tip for the ladies who don’t want to get their hair wet – put a shower cap on your hair and put your hood up and it will be the very best.

“It is tried and tested!”

Donations can be made via their Crowdfunding pages on Facebook or by calling in to The Herald office.

