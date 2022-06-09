Fermanagh feel to Lisa and Nathan’s Donegal wedding

COUNTRY singer Lisa McHugh has shared a glimpse into her spectacular sea-side wedding to Enniskillen footballer Nathan Khan last week.

Showing off her stunning Scottish-designed floor-length gown, as well as her new tuxedo-clad husband, the Country singer shared the snaps with the caption, “My forever, 02.06.22. A beyond perfect day.”

Lisa and Nathan had faced a journey getting to their big day.

It all began with a chance encounter on a night out in Enniskillen four years ago. Two pandemic postponements and a bouncing new baby later, the couple finally realised their fairytale last Thursday.

With the ceremony taking place in a sunny Gortahork, the reception was held in a marquee at Lisa’s parents’ home in Falcarragh.

The Enniskillen-based couple were joined for the celebrations by close family and friends, and a number of local celebrities including Nathan and Jake Carter, comedian Gary Gamble, and ‘Queen of Country’ Philomena Begley.

While it may have taken place on the shores of the Atlantic, the special day was still very much a Fermanagh affair.

Concelebrated by Fr Brian D’Arcy and Dean Kenny Hall, the Glasgow-born singer and her new husband also looked close to home when sourcing their suppliers.

For example, the groom suits were from Graham’s Enniskillen, Eden Beauty looked after the makeup, Daniel Anthony was behind the hair, and Lough Erne Cakes provided the centre-piece creation.

Lisa had previously spoken of how her “random” first meeting with Enniskillen Rangers player Nathan on a night out in the county town four years ago, revealing he was not a fan of country music and didn’t know who she was.

“It was all very spur of the moment,” she previously told the Sunday World. “I was out with friends, he was out with friends, and we randomly bumped into each other and that was it… the rest is history.”

She added, “He was’t even a country music fan. Let’s just say it wasn’t his first choice of music when we met, and I’m not sure it would actually still be his first choice of music.

“But he’s coming around to it, I think. He has no choice in the matter now.”

