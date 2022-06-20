Enniskillen man guilty of murdering teenager

A BARE-KNUCKLE boxer has been found guilty of murdering a teenager in a street battle in Enniskillen during Easter weekend 2019.

Joseph Joyce (31) originally from Enniskillen but bailed to reside at Abercorn Road, Derry/Londonderry was charged with murdering 18-year-old John Paul McDonagh, as well as unlawfully and maliciously wounding his brother Gerard Christopher McDonagh.

It is further alleged Joyce was in possession of a scythe and a bottle of ammonia as offensive weapons as well as engaging in affray in the Coolcullen Meadow area of Enniskillen.

The incident occurred around 8pm of 11 April 2019 while the McDonagh family were having a barbecue on their garden which backed onto Joyce’s property.

Today he was found guilty of the five charges.

Mr McDonagh had suffered a fatal leg wound during the incident at Coolcullen Meadow. After suffering severe blood loss, and despite multiple attempts to save his life at the scene and in hospital, he passed away at the SWAH two days later on Easter Monday.

It took the jury of eight men and four woman three hours to reach their unanimous verdict today.

The jury had rejected Joyce’s claim of self-defene.

Mr Justice Rooney, presiding over Dungannon Crown Court sitting in Belfast, gave Joyce a mandatory life sentence. The minimum time he will serve will be decided at a later date.