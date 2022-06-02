Enniskillen Library burglary accused returned for trial

A 22-year-old man has been returned for trial on charges of burglary and criminal damage which relate to the break-in of Enniskillen Library last year.

Wiktor Kalinowski from Ashfield Gardens, Fintona, but remanded in custody since his arrest, is accused of entering the premises as a trespasser on November 13 2021 and stealing a computer monitor, keyboard, hard drive, speaker system and a plant pot.

He is further accused of damaging computer monitors, an interior glass panel, a flat screen TV and electronic check-in systems belonging to Western Education Board.

Advertisement

A previous sitting of Enniskillen Magistrates Court heard the damage caused totalled around £50,000 and the library was required to close for a few weeks while repairs were carried out.

Police were alerted to the incident by a member of library staff who arrived at work to find a door and television in the foyer were damaged. Inside, further damage was noted and a computer monitor was missing.

Kalinowski had approached the library manager and asked if there had been a break-in and if police were aware.

Later that day police were alerted to reports of a male jumping out in front of cars in The Diamond area of Enniskillen.

On arrival they located Kalinowski, who told officers he had left his belongings in a phone box at Enniskillen Bus Station, and on recovering these the computer and plant pot were discovered. Due to his presentation, Kalinowski was taken to South West Acute Hospital where after assessment he was released into police custody.

He appeared by video-link from prison for a committal hearing at the most recent court sitting, where a prosecution lawyer said there is a case to answer.

Kalinowski declined to call witnesses or give evidence on his own behalf at this stage.

Advertisement

District Judge Steven Keown remanded him in continuing custody to appear for arraignment in Dungannon Crown Court on June 28.