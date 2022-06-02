DONAGHY, Ciaran – peacefully at his brother Fergal’s residence, 35 Kilronan Road, Tonnaboy, Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh, BT92-5GD. Pre-deceased by his father Ronan.

Deeply regretted by his loving children Shannon, Niamh, Michael and Aine, his children’s mother Fiona, partner Jane, his mother Angela, sister and brothers Martina (Martin), Fergal (Carol) and Killian (Stephenie).

Reposing at his brother Fergal’s residence from 8 pm this evening, Thursday, until removal on Saturday afternoon at 1 pm, to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Donagh for 2 pm. Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards at the Holy Cross Cemetery, Lisnaskea.

May his gentle Soul Rest In Peace