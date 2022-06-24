+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Couple face burglary charges over Enniskillen incident
court
Court

Couple face burglary charges over Enniskillen incident

Posted: 9:06 am June 24, 2022

A 20-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman have appeared in Omagh Magistrates court in relation to a burglary in the Derrin Park area of Enniskillen on Monday (June 20).
Jordan Beckett of Coolcullen Meadow, Enniskillen and Sasha Harkin of Castletown, Fintona, Co Tyrone were brought to Omagh Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning.
Beckett faces a total of 20 charges in all.
It is alleged he committed burglary, attempted to steal a kitchen knife, was in possession of an offensive weapon, namely a kitchen knife, with the intention of committing a robbery, stole a bank card and caused criminal damage to a window.
He is also charged with assault of a male and a female, common assaults on six police officers, assault of a police constable occasioning actual bodily harm and disorderly behaviour.
All the charges are alleged to have been committed on Monday.
His co-accused Harkin was charged with stealing Nike Airmax trainers and Northface Sliders during the course of a burglary, assault of a male and a female, damaging a window and possession of Class C drug Diazipam.

