Costs crisis bigger worry than Protocol in Fermanagh

FERMANAGH businesses are much more worried about rising costs than the Brexit Protocol, according to a new survey carried out by the local Council.

The results of the ‘EU Exit and NI Protocol Survey’, which surveyed scores of local businesses, were published this week and revealed over half of local businesses (55 per cent) saw “rising costs” as the biggest challenge they are facing right now, 15 per cent cited recruitment issues, while ten percent cited the Brexit Protocol as its biggest challenge.

However the report, which was published just days before the sixth anniversary of the Brexit referendum, did reveal ongoing problems with the Protocol.

While 30 per cent of respondents noted the current geo-political situation, was the main driving factor of the challenges they were facing, 20 per cent cited the Protocol as the main driving factor, while 28 percent it was a combination of both.

The survey, which spoke to a range of different companies of varying sizes, also revealed most of the companies (70 per cent) had not benefited from any opportunities created by Brexit, while 30 per cent stated it had.

“In terms of the NI Protocol specifically, 38 per cent of businesses noted they were currently struggling with the process, 25 per cent experienced initial disturbance but were now on top of it, with 25 per cent noting no impact to their business,” the report stated.

“The impact of the NI Protocol on businesses was mixed, with 50 per cent citing a negative impact, 25 per cent no impact, and 25 per cent a positive impact.”

The survey said businesses had reported the Protocol having an impact on supply chains, while other issues identified were that supplier had been unprepared for the new requirements “or unwilling to engage with the new requirements, particularly for GB based suppliers.”

The survey showed local businesses had seen sales to Britain decline. Six percent saw an increase, 20 per cent saw no change, while 33 per cent reported declining sales.

With regard sales to the South, a total of 25 per cent saw their sales increasing, 23 per cent saw no change, while 23 per cent saw a decline.

“However, it should be noted that almost one third of responses were ‘non applicable’,” the report authors noted, of the both questions.

Overall, the report noted 40 per cent of local businesses survey reported that ‘disruption persists’ in terms of the Protocol, while 30 per cent believe the North’s status was an opportunity and 20 per cent note that after initial disruption, business has returned to usual.

“Further comments on the overall impact of Brexit and the NI Protocol included the additional complexity on all aspects of business and continued uncertainty making it impossible to plan for the future,” the report stated.

The report noted the survey had been “a sample”, and more businesses would need to take part for a clearer picture, but said “it still presents useful findings.”

