CORSCADDE, David – passed peacefully on 17th June surrounded by his loving family. Roo, Blacklion Co. Cavan. A much loved husband to Barbara. Devoted father and stepfather to Sara, Laura, Clare, and Dermot. A dear brother to Jane and brother-in-law Mark. A special step grandfather to Jim.

House private please.

For anyone wishing to pay respects, a celebration of David’s life will be held at Ballycassidy House at 2.30 pm on Monday, 20th June.

David will be very sadly missed by his family, colleagues at Florence Court and wide circle of friends.

The family would like to extend their special thanks to all the people who have cared for David both in hospital and at home.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Palliative Care Services at South West Acute Hospital made payable to Thomas Quinn Funeral Director, Blacklion or any family member.