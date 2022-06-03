Charity golf open launched in memory of late Nick

TWO local families in Derrylin are set to hold a golf open and gala dinner in aid of Brain Tumour Research UK on Saturday.

In October 2020, the late Nick McCabe from Derrylin passed away after an 18-moth battle with the rare Glioblastoma Multiforme 4.

The McCabe and Lynam families, who were close relatives and friends of the late Nick. have organised a range of events in his memory.

The golf open, which will boost 15 prizes for men and women, is set to run over Friday and Saturday.

After the classic, a gala night will be held, with music from The Young Gins.

The night will include a four-course dinner and a raffle.

All proceeds raised will go towards Brain Tumour Research UK.

Eleanor Lynam hopes that the Fermanagh community will celebrate their charity function.

“Our golf open is helping to raise vitals for this charity [Brain Tumour Research UK] to find a cure so that other families do not have to endure the devastation that this type of cancer can cause,” she said.