CARNEY, Kathleen (née Carlton) – RIP, 9 Forthill Park, Irvinestown, Co. Fermanagh, BT94-1FJ, 30th June 2022, peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Loving wife of the late Charlie, RIP. Beloved mother of Rosette (Brendan) and Joseph (Claire), much loved sister of Elizabeth and the late Frank, Phyllis, Rose and Sadie, RIP, cherished granny of Michelle, Shannon, Louise and Conor, great grandmother of Jessica, Charlie and Ruby.

Kathleen will be reposing her late residence on Friday, 1st July from 10 am to 10 pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.30 am, arriving at The Sacred Heart Church, Irvinestown for Requiem Mass at 11 am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private please at all other times and on morning of funeral.

Anyone who wishes to pay their respects can do so whilst maintaining safe social distancing as the funeral cortége makes its journey to the church via Main Street, Irvinestown.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Dementia UK. Please make Cheques payable to Dementia UK and send to Claude McKervey Funeral Director, 20 Erne Drive, Ederney, Co. Fermanagh, BT93-OEN.

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sorrowing, daughter, son, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, sister, grandchildren, great grandchildren and entire family circle.

May her gentle Soul Rest In Peace