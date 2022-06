BUCHHOLZ, Agnes – Blunick, Florencecourt, Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh, in her 101st year, 3rd June 2022, RIP. Pre-deceased by her husband Edward (Ted).

Reposing at her late residence on Sunday, 5th June 2022 from 4 pm to 10 pm for family and friends. Removal on Monday, 6th June 2022 to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Arney for 11 am Funeral Mass, with interment in adjoining cemetery afterwards.

Deeply regretted by her brother Kevin, nephews, nieces and family circle.