BOTHWELL, Charlotte Georgina (Georgie) (née Sheridan) – June 8th, 2022 (peacefully) at her home, 59 Granshagh Road, Clonbunniagh, Enniskillen, Beloved wife of the late Robert Bothwell, dearly loved mother of Jason (Louise), Neil and Grant (Heather), devoted grandmother to Lara, Jamie, Oliver, Ross and Amelia, much loved sister of Willie, Robert, Margaret, Essie and the late Audrey.

Funeral on Friday from her home, 59 Granshagh Road, Clonbunniagh, Enniskillen leaving at 1.30 pm for service in Rossorry Parish Church at 2 pm (approx), followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Motor Neuron Disease. Cheques should be made payable to W T Morrison and sent to 41 Darling Street, Enniskillen, BT74-7DP or use the donation system online via wtmorrison.com website.

Lovingly remembered by her family and the family circle.

“Safe in God’s keeping, till we meet again.”