Big weekend of league action

By Mark McGoldrick

The clash of Enniskillen and Derrygonnelly, a repeat of last year’s senior football league and championship final, is the headline game this weekend when the nine-round senior league campaign throws in on Friday night.

The Harps achieved a clean sweep last season, winning both the league and championship.

They defeated Enniskillen by seven-points in the league final in September and nine-points in the New York Cup decider in late November.

Derrygonnelly joint manager, Paul Greene, is looking forward to the coming season and their first round meeting with their near neighbours Enniskillen.

“The Club Players’ League served its purpose in giving games to players not on the county squads and giving other club players a chance to step up and show the managers what they are capable of doing,” he said.

“Enniskillen are an all round good team, with some excellent young players, along with their very experienced county players,” said Greene.

“They already have a game under their belt and we are expecting a massive challenge from them on Friday night.”

Enniskillen and Belnaleck got the league underway last weekend after a submission by Enniskillen to have the game brought forward due to a clash with the round three fixture and a wedding in the club.

Belnaleck picked up the two points on offer with a well deserved victory, with Enniskillen manager, Simon Bradley expressing his disappointment afterwards.

The next task will be no easier, but it’s one he is relishing.

“We are looking forward to the challenge of Derrygonnelly and the chance to bounce back,” said Bradley.