Belleek’s class of 2021 honoured at Townhall

By Mark McGoldrick

WITH the GAA club leagues in full swing, the memories of last year’s action-packed season of club football is still fresh in the minds of Fermanagh Gaels right across the country.

When reflecting on the 2021 season, the one standout moment for Fermanagh fans was the Intermediate Championship between Erne Gaels and Devenish.

Trailing by two-points in injury time, it looked like Devenish were going to win the Intermediate crown, but in dramatic fashion, Erne Gaels sharp-shooter Ryan Lyons hit the net with the last kick of the game to seal victory for the Erne Gaels Belleek club.

The class of 2021 were honoured at a special recognition reception at the Enniskillen Town Hall, with the celebration hosted by Council vice-chair, Chris McCaffrey.

In his speech, the vice-chairman congratulated all involved with the Belleek club on their deserved success.

“A brisk start to the [Intermediate Championship] final in Brewster Park saw you [Erne Gaels] go five points up before Devenish fought back with a three goal burst,” recalled Mr McCaffrey.

“However your determination to land the Intermediate Championship title shone through and you got over the line with two points to spare to bring the Kevin McCaffrey Intermediate Championship trophy back to Pairc na hEirne for the first time since 2008.

“The GAA is about family, community and parish pride and there is no doubt that those ideals are central to all that goes on at Pairc na hEirne. As a Club, Erne Gaels has certainly demonstrated these aims in the 2021 season and the results bear that out.

“You have done the parish of Belleek proud and I would like, on behalf of the Council, to congratulate you, as a club, on your success and wish you well for the current season and into the future.”

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007