Ardhowen workshop to promote mental wellbeing

By Mark McGoldrick

PLANS have been finalised for a special Wellness Brunch set to be held at the Ardhowen Theatre on June 12.

Living in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic and the ever-increasing cost of living crisis, people are being faced with more and more problems, issues and difficulties, and unbeknownst to them, this can have a negative and damaging impact on mental health and wellbeing.

A special Wellness Brunch is set to take place at the Ardhowen Theatre with some guest speakers set to speak about their experience of mental health issues, as well as offering help and support to those affected or struggling with this condition.

The workshop is founded by meditation coach and social media influencer Sinead Hegarty who has 206,000 online followers and organiser The Conscious Coach, Terri McCanny.

Other speakers include Relationship Coach NI founder Lisa McFarland, lifestyle blogger Aisling Vaughan, THINK network co-ordinator Gary Doherty, stem cell transplant receiver Shaun Doherty, BACP accredited counsellor Shauna Cathcart and Obstetrics and Gynaecology specialist, Dr Orla Conlon.

Terri McCanny who organised the Wellness Brunch, is urging the Fermanagh community to sign up and attend this vitally important workshop.

“We have announced even more amazing speakers for the Wellness Brunch in the Ardhowen on June 12,” she said.

“We have talks and workshops planned to give you the tools, inspiration and motivation to improve your physical, spiritual, intellectual, emotional and social health.”

Tickets for the Wellness Brunch on June 12 can be booked by contacting the Ardhowen Theatre or by contacting Sinead Hergarty or Terri McCanny on social media.

Aside from listening to the speakers at the Wellness Brunch, attendees can also sponsor one of the guests.

By doing so, you can have a meet and greet with the speakers, a special mention or tag in their social media posts, a presence in a promotional video, a mention by the compere during the introduction and end of the speakers’ talk and branding on their digital backdrop.

