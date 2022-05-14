Fermanagh bus drivers getting set to strike

FERMANAGH bus drivers are preparing to strike after a Translink pay offer was rejected by union members.

The strike by Translink workers, which was originally due to take place from April 25th until May 1st, had been called off after the company presented a revised pay deal. However, this week the union GMB announced its members had turned down the offer.

The strike – which will include drivers, cleaners and shunters across the North – is now set to take place from May 17th to 23rd.

GMB have said the industrial action comes after bus workers were unhappy that their request for a six percent pay rise, to combat inflation which is currently above nine percentwas not accepted.

“Translink bus workers have today once again shown their anger and frustration with the company,” said Peter Macklin, GMB regional organiser.

“They were proud to carry out their duty during the pandemic – despite potentially putting themselves and their families lives at risk.

“Now they need some help to tackle the crushing cost of living crisis they face – but bosses aren’t listening.

“The dispute, which affects bus drivers, cleaners and shunters will close the entire bus network within Northern Ireland. It will be a complete shutdown.”

Speaking about the strike previously, Cllr Donal O’Cofaigh said the best way for local workers to get a fair pay deal in this era of soaring costs was to get involve with their union.

“If working class people are going to defend themselves the only way is to try to get pay to increase,” he said. “We’re seeing a lot of employers who are making unbelievable amounts of profit at the moment but not sharing it with their workers.”

