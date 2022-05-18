SWAH milk bank helped over 800 babies last year

THE HUMAN Milk Bank at SWAH helped well over 800 premature babies last year, with over 130 mothers donating over 330 litres of breast milk to the life-saving service so far this year.

The Western Trust released the figures this week as to mark World Human Milk Donation Day, which takes place tomorrow, Thursday, May 19th.

In total, the Milk Bank, which is based at the Enniskillen hospital but helps babies all over Ireland, helped 844 premature babies in 2021, 234 of whom were either a twin of a triplet.

Since January this year, 136 women have donated 331 litres of milk to the bank.

Among these donors is Belleek woman Niamh Slevin, daughter to four-month-old Erin, who had donated four litres of milk to the service, and was aon hand this week to help the team celebrate.

Liz Bailie, co-ordinator of the Milk Bank, said the service was very grateful for the support of donors like Niamh, noting this support has continued throughout the Covid pandemic.

“We are indebted to our donor mums who have continued to provide essential donor breast milk for babies in neonatal units in hospitals throughout Ireland.

“The Human Milk Bank staff are working very hard to ensure this vital service remains available to all our vulnerable premature babies, through these uncertain times,” said Ms Bailie.

She added, “It is essential that we continue to recruit donors at this very challenging time and I would appeal to expectant mums to consider becoming a donor and also that they promote the Human Milk Bank to other mums to be.

“Breastfeeding is one of the best protections for babies and mothers are encouraged to consider donating.”

Mr Bailie also thanked the Voluntary Blood Bikers, who help transport the milk to where it’s needed.

