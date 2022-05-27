Sunny weekend ahead for Fermanagh

WE’RE in for a warm sunny weekend ahead in Fermanagh, according to the forecast.

It’s been a relatively dull May so far, but those with outdoor plans for the days ahead can be assured there is sunshine on the way.

According to Kenneth McDonagh from the Ballyshannon-based Donegal Weather Channel, today’s cloud and scattered showers is set to make way for a better day tomorrow.

“Saturday will be a dry and warm day with sunny spells with higher pressure sitting across Ireland,” he stated on the website, www.donegalweatherchannel.ie

“Temperatures will range between 15C to 21C warmest in the south and west coolest along northern coastal areas due to light northerly breezes.”

With a dry night on Saturday, with mild temperatures of between 5C to 9C, Mr McDonagh said Sunday will be bright and sunny spells.

“There will be a small chance of isolated showers in some northern and eastern areas Sunday afternoon but overall it will be mainly dry,” he said. “Temperatures will range between 15C to 19C.”

The cloud will return again on Sunday night, though, with scattered showers spreading in from the North.

Mr McDonagh said the risk of rain would return on Monday, with the risk of some heavy showers in the afternoon. It will also feel cooler, with temperatures of 10C to 15C.

As for the week ahead as we enter into the official meteorological summer, he said the forecast was uncertain.

“The latest outlook next week is for some showery weather at times with the risk of some heavier showers at times some which may be thundery at times,” said Mr McDonagh.

“Temperatures will only range in the mid teens. At the moment later next week and the bank holiday weekend there is all of uncertainty.”