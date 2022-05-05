Steady flow at Fermanagh polling stations so far

TURNOUT has been steady across Fermanagh this morning as voting gets under way here in Assembly election today.

While some have been predicting a low turnout across the North in today’s big ballot following a relatively low-key election campaign, so far it seems Fermanagh South Tyrone (FST) is living up to its reputation for high voter turnout, with local stations “steady” so far today.

There are 16 local candidates vying for five seats in FST today, in what is a single transferable vote (STV) election. That means you can select your chosen candidate on the ballot paper, and also select a second, third, fourth, fifth, choice candidate after that. You can pick just your first choice, or mark all 16 in order of preference, it’s all up to you.

Voters are urged to wear a mask when going to the polls today, to help curb the spread of Covid, and they can also bring their own pen or pencil if they wish, although pencils will be provided.

Polls opened at 7am this morning and will remain open until 10pm. Don’t forget to bring your voting card and a valid form of ID to your polling station.

Counting of the FST votes takes place at the Meadowbank Sports Centre in Magherafelt, beginning tomorrow. Make sure to stay tuned to fermanaghherald.com and our social media channels for live updates from the count centre.