St Kevin’s scoop national award for inclusivity

ST Kevin’s College in Lisnaskea has become just the second secondary school in the North to receive a Gold LGBTQ+ Inclusive School’s Character Award from organisation Cara-Friend.

Cara-Friend is a Belfast based organisation which provides counselling, community services and awareness training aimed at supporting the LGBTQI+ community.

St Kevin’s College received the gold award for it’s efforts to promote inclusivity, providing LGBTQI+ focused training and supporting staff and students in their development of diversity in the school community.

Evelene MacDonald, vice principal at St Kevin’s, said that the school has made an ‘extraordinary collective effort’ to promote inclusivity in the college environment.

“Inclusion is fundamental to St Kevin’s College’s core values of respect, compassion and dignity,” explained Mrs MacDonald.

“We endeavour to ensure that everyone at the school feels welcome and valued regardless of their sexuality or gender identity.

“I am honoured to accept the Gold Charter Award, which represents an extraordinary collective effort made by all within our school community. We do not take our commitment to LGBTQI+ inclusivity lightly. Only through the continued promotion of kindness and respect can we maintain a safe environment where everyone can flourish.”

