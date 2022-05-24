+44 (0)28 6632 2066
RODGERS, Isobel Rodgers (Bella)

Posted: 3:01 pm May 24, 2022

RODGERS, Isobel Rodgers (Bella) (née McCaffery) – RIP, 107 Hillview Park, Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh, BT74-6ET, peacefully, 22nd May 2022 at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen. Much loved wife, mother and sister.

Please note family home is strictly private. Isobel is reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Wednesday morning, 25th May at 10.30 am, arriving at Saint Michael’s Church, Darling Street, Enniskillen, BT74-7EW for Requiem Mass at 11 am, followed by interment in Cross Cemetery.

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sorrowing family circle.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her Soul

