North West win sets Johnston up well for the TT

HOLDING THE LINE... Lee Johnston flies down the straight at the North West 200.

Fermanagh road racer Lee Johnston enjoyed a very successful North West 200, taking one win, two second places and a third place finish last weekend.

The Maguiresbridge native clinched his fifth win at the North West 200 when he won the Supersport Race Two race on Saturday.

Going into the North West 200, Johnston was tipped for success and he lived up to the expectation.

The Fermanagh rider who now lives in Huddersfield produced a stunning race, coming from 11th place to take the top honours, sending the fans into ecstasy as he overtook Davey Todd in a nail-biting overtake at the classic Juniper Hill chicane.

Johnston was delighted to seal victory;

“It means a lot to me,” he beamed, “I don’t get home that often, so it is nice to race in front of the home fans and see people from home and everything.”

Johnston finished the North West 200 with three more podium finishes, placing second in the Supertwin Race 2 and the Superstock Race 2, and a third place in the Supertwin Race 1 race.

The Fermanagh man was pleased with his performances on the North coast;

“It went well. It was good,” he said. “It was a shame that on Thursday the weather was a bit s**t but on Saturday, it more than made up for it. It was an absolutely glorious day and that was really good.

“We had a first, two seconds and a third, so I couldn’t ask for much more really. The team and the bikes worked really well – I am absolutely over the moon.”

Johnston hasn’t long to rest on his laurels and bask in the glory of his recent success. He is in the thick of the British Superbikes Championship and he is hoping to continue and build on his recent success.

“I am home for three days and then I am back to the British Championship,” he said.

“I will be home for another three days and then I go to the TT for two and a half weeks. I’ll come home then for three days and then I’m away to the British Championships again. It is really busy at the minute. We have been going well up to this point. To win the first International road race for three years feels good and puts us in good stead to go to the TT.”