McCABE, Peter

Posted: 1:27 pm May 10, 2022

McCABE, Peter – peacefully in the loving care of his family in the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen.

May Peter’s gentle Soul rest in eternal peace

Pre-deceased by his father Frank, mother Bessie and his brother Frank. Dearly beloved brother of Packie, sisters-in-law Bridie and Betty, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews and by all his neighbours.

Reposing at his home from 8pm this evening Monday until removal on Wednesday at 1 pm to arrive at St. Tierney’s Chapel, Roslea for funeral Mass at 2 pm. Burial immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Peter’s funeral Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/roslea

If you wish to leave a message of condolence for the family please use book below.

Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to Palliative Care by donation box in family home or any family member.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his brother, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours and entire family circle.

