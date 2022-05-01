Mallards take on Crues in NI Boys’ Cup final

Tomorrow (Monday) Ballinamallard under 11s will travel to the Lurgan Town Arena to play Crusaders in the final of the Northern Ireland Boys Football Association Cup in what is sure to be a great experience for the young players involved.

Ballinamallard will face a stiff challenge from the North Belfast club but will be confident in their own ability also, having knocked out both Glentoran and Cliftonville at the quarter and semi final stages respectively.

With a 2pm kick-off the Ballinamallard squad will enjoy a team breakfast in Fermanagh and then travel by bus with the club aiming to give the young squad a real Cup final day experience.

The latest batch of young Mallards will be trying to emulate the achievement of the clubs 1989 squad who won the cup consecutively in the 2002/03 and 2003/04 seasons, and remain the only winners of the prestigious cup within the club.

There will also be an added incentive for one young player, Kaden McGovern, as his father Johnny played in the successful cup winning teams in 2003 and 2004 and now helps coach Kaden’s team.