Maguiresbridge PS is officially the best school in Fermanagh!

THE STAFF, pupils and wider school community at Maguiresbridge PS have been celebrating after picking up an award for being the best school in the county.

The school was recently awarded the ‘Best School (Fermanagh)’ trophy at the Families First Education Awards at a special ceremony at the Titanic Centre in Belfast on April 9th, after being nominated by a local parent for its “outstanding commitment to every pupil in the school.”

One of a number of schools in the county in the running for the award, Maguiresbridge PS was selected to go forward as a Fermanagh Finalist and staff, parents and the local community were given the chance to vote to the school online.

Principal Honor Irvine said the judges had been impressed by the school’s ethos of ‘achieving together.’

“It underpins everything that is done within school,” she said. “How the team of governors, staff and parents work together so willingly to ensure that every pupil ‘achieves the knowledge, skills and practical abilities which will prepare them for life as independent, self-motivated adults.’”

A total of ten members of the school’s staff attended the Belfast ceremony where, dressed in their finest, they enjoyed a four course meal and live entertainment. The awards, which recognise ‘schools of excellence’, where handed out by Cool FM DJ, Peter Snodden.

“The staff was delighted to have been selected by the judging panel as the overall Fermanagh winners,” said Ms Irvine. “The whole school community was very proud to have been recognised at such a prestigious event.”

Mrs Irvine wished to express her sincere thanks to everyone who took the time to vote for the school and leave such lovely comments.

She also wished to sincerely thank the committed and dedicated staff who have “worked tirelessly and often sacrificially, over the last few very challenging years.”

“Maguiresbridge Primary School is very proud of this recognition and will continue to provide the highest level of education and pastoral care for every one of their pupils,” said Mrs Irvine.

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007