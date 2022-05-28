Lough Derg pilgrimage ‘back in business’

By Mark McGoldrick

AFTER a two year break as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, pilgrims returned to Lough Derg for the one day retreat programme.

The team at Lough Derg, an island back outside of Pettigo, are delighted to be ‘back in business; after their hiatus with Covid-19.

They are now preparing to welcome in the region of 10,000 pilgrims to the island to take part in a three day pilgrimage, between June 1 and August 15.

Monsingor Fr La Flynn, the prior at the retreat centre, hopes that people will return to the island this year for a period of reflection and reconciliation.

“Our new season is well and truly launched,” he said.

“This year, the theme of our one day retreats experience was based on three words, pilgrimage, presence and prayer.

“We believe these words sum up the thrust of the Lough Derg experience, both for one day retreatants and for those who will come for the three day pilgrimage in June.”

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007