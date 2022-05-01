Lisnaskea Darkness Into Light to take place on May 7th

By Rebecca McGirr

Sign up for this year’s Lisnaskea Darkness Into Light walk which is back for the first time after a two year break due to the pandemic.

This year’s walk will take place on Saturday May 7th at 4.15am starting from Castle Park, Lisnaskea.

The walk will begin at 4.15am as thousands of people walk or run a 5km route while dawn is breaking.

Hosted by The Oak Healthy Living Centre, which is a charity partner with Pieta House, 50% of the funding raised through the walk will remain in the area to support the centre to deliver health and wellbeing programmes and 100% of the donations received stay within the centre.

Patricia Flanagan, Health Promotion Coordinator with the Oak Healthy Living Centre said she was “The walk is an extraordinary success story and we’re so delighted to be part of it. The walk is a symbol of hope and we here in the Oak Healthy Living Centre believe that there is hope and that people going through a difficult time can get through it with”.

This year participants are encouraged to register online, all T shirts will be posted to the participant’s homes. You can also still register online at www.darknessintolight.ie or by contacting the centre on 028 67723843.