KEOWN, Pat

Posted: 3:47 pm May 11, 2022

KEOWN – The death has occurred of Pat Keown, The Rock, Glen East, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh, BT93-4DD, May 10th, 2022.

Remains will repose at the family home on Wednesday and Thursday from 12 noon until 10 pm. A shuttle bus service will operate from Glen Cross to the Keown home; there will be no vehicular access to the wake.

Remains will arrive in Mary, Queen of Peace Church, Garrison on Friday for 11 am Funeral Mass, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery

House private to family only on the morning of the funeral.

Forever loved and sadly missed by his beloved wife Josie dearest father of Anne, Caroline, Anne, Shane, Brian, Michael, Helen, Steven, Tara, Lorraine and Andrew; sadly missed by his loving daughters, sons, sisters Sue Halliday and Mae McDermott, nephews, nieces, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, wide family circle, neighbours and friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis

Funeral Mass will be livestreamed on the following link https://vimeo.com/708299867

