Jimmy’s heart was in the community

A WELL-KNOWN personality in North Fermanagh, Jimmy Dundas has died has died in tragic circumstances.

Jimmy Dundas passed away last week. He resided at Fermate, Lough Erne Yacht Club, Gublusk near Irvinestown.

A volunteer with the RNLI for many years at the Enniskillen Station where he was station mechanic until 2019 and Deputy Launch Authority, Jimmy loved the water and Lough Erne.

In a tribute the RNLI said it was with great sadness that they heard of his passing.

In a statement they said, “During his time as mechanic our crew always had total faith in Jimmy’s ability to have the Lifeboat in ship shape condition allowing them to head out on shouts knowing that everything was as it should be .

Jimmy loved people and boats and was always to be seen talking to those who either needed there boats repaired or just advise at the Lough Erne Yacht Club .

He had lived on his barge at the Lough Erne Yacht Club since 2009.

Joe Mahon recalled his contribution to the running of the Lady of the Lake festival in Irvinestown, where he had been chairman for several years.

He said, “Jimmy had a real heart and was involved with the whole community, that’s why the festival started over the years and Jimmy played a big part in it.

He was husband to Helen and father of Andrew and step father of Darren, Cormac, Conrad and Mark.

He also leaves siblings Kate, Violet, Hilda, Hazel, George, Sharon and the late Charlotte Edith and Anne.

Following a funeral service the cortege travelled through Irvinestown and past Lough Erne Yacht club to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan for Cremation .

