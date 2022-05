GUNN, Peggy (née Burke) – Kingarrow, Derrylin, Friday, 27th May 2022, peacefully, widow of Pat and dear mother of Joseph, Sean and Brian.

Remains reposing at her home tomorrow, Saturday from 10 am to 10 pm. Removal on Sunday morning at 10.45 am to arrive for 11.15 am Requiem Mass in St. Ninnidh’s Church, Derrylin, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughter-in-law Mary, grandchildren Jamie and Keava and extended family circle.