Fermanagh Women’s Aid launches new-look website

By Rebecca McGirr

Fermanagh Women’s Aid have launched a brand new website, with new content and information to support women in need of help and support.

Fermanagh Women’s Aid Development Manager Kerrie Flood, explained that the rebranding of the website has helped to bring Fermanagh Women’s aid in line with other groups across the province.

She said, “Although all the groups across Northern Ireland are affiliated to the Women’s Aid Federation there was slight variances in our logos and websites so this rebranding has meant we are all coming as one voice and we all have a really similar layout for all our services and that’s about equity and service provision right across Northern Ireland and making sure women and children have access to the same services and information, irrespective of where they live.”’

Ms Flood said the new website is much faster, accessible and more interactive for people.

She stated, “Our website now is much more interactive as it is mixed in with all of our social media channels. There is also a way for people to message directly through the website and that comes straight into our office and people have access to that point of contact 24 hrs a day and staff are able to give prompt responses.”

“There is also a resources section with all of our service leaflets because during Covid all of those physical leaflets had gone by the way side but now women and children can get a real good overview of what we provide by accessing that section.”

Ms Flood explained that the pandemic has made them focus more on the online services that they provide for users.

“Due to the pandemic we saw that our current website was not fit for purpose and that it was something that we needed to focus it on because throughout lockdown women were in their home with their abusers and they were much more limited in how they could reach out, so this is about making the services as accessible as they possibly can be,” she said.

For more information go to www.fermanaghwomensaid.com or to contact their office: 028 6632 8898.