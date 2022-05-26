Fermanagh families on benefits to get £650

HOUSEHOLDS in Fermanagh who are on means-tested benefits are to be given a one-off £650 cost of living payment.

The payment was announced today by Chancellor Rishi Sunak as part of a UK-wide £15 billion support package targeted at helping millions of low-income households struggling with the current costs crisis.

The package, which could see the most vulnerable receiving up to £1,000 in various supports, will be part-funded by an energy windfall tax, called the ‘Energy Profits Levy’, on oil and gas firms, which Mr Sunak also announced this morning.

“I know that people in Northern Ireland are feeling the anxiety of rising bills,” said Mr Sunak.

“We are introducing a package of measures directly from the UK Government to help with the cost of living that will support the most vulnerable households in Northern Ireland by up to £1,000.

“To help pay for this, we are going to introduce a temporary, targeted levy on the windfall profits the oil and gas sector is seeing due to exceptionally high oil and gas prices while still encouraging the investment that creates jobs.”

The supports in the package also include a separate one-off payment of £300 to pensioner households and £150 to individuals receiving disability benefits.