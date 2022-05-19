Fermanagh councillor announces she is stepping down

Cllr Siobhan Currie started off her time in the chamber as Council chairwoman

Cllr Siobhan Currie has announced she is stepping down from the Council to pursue other opportunities.

Sinn Féin Cllr Currie, who was voted onto the Council in 2019 and held the position of chairwoman in her first year, said it had been “an honour and a privilege to represent the people” of Erne North.

Announcing her intention to step down yesterday evening, Cllr Currie reflected the events of the past three years, during her time as both councillor and chair of the Council, and said she was proud of the way the Council and community had stepped up to the challenges.

In her statement, Cllr Currie looked back on the many successes of the Council over the past few years and, such as in its support for the Irish language, disabled accessibility, workers rights, and protecting the environment.

“I have enjoyed working with members of Sinn Féin as well as those right across the chamber in a productive manner to do our best for the people of our district,” said Cllr Currie.

“I am leaving the Council to pursue other opportunities and am confident that our Sinn Féin team will continue to be a strong voice, advocating for all of the people of our district, in the time ahead.

“I wish my successor, who will be selected in the coming weeks, all the best. They are joining a strong Sinn Féin team and I will be there to help them in any way possible.”

