Emergency Services Day at the Broadmeadow this weekend

THE work of the local ‘blue light brigade’ will be celebrated at Emergency Services Day at the Broadmeadow in Enniskillen this weekend.

Organised by the Fermanagh and Omagh Community Safety Partnership (PCSP), in partnership with the emergency services themselves, the event is aimed at highlighting the work they carry out across the local area.

The event, which takes place from 1-5pm on Sunday, May 22, will give the community the chance to see up close the work carried out by the likes of the RNLI, the North West Mountain Rescue Team, the NI Fire and Rescue Service, the PSNI, and the NI Ambulance Service. Subject to conditions and operational requirements, the police and Coastguard helicopters will also be on site.

Chairman of the PCSP, Cllr Keith Elliott, said the partnership was “delighted to be working with the emergency services sector to once again highlight the invaluable service they provide across the district, much of which goes unseen and unheralded.”

“I believe that it is important that the community is aware of the importance of the work that they do,” said Cllr Elliott.

“Collaboration between the PCSP and partner organisations to promote community safety and education to the public is integral to the role of the PCSP

“I would encourage as many people as possible to come along to this very worthwhile day.”

Con Wayne Robinson said the police were delighted to be working with the PCSP for the event “to showcase some of the work we, and our colleagues within the emergency services, do on a day and daily basis.”

For more information call 0300 303 1777 or textphone on 028 8225 6216.

