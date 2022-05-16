DUNNE, Gregory – peacefully, 15th May 2022. Beloved husband of the late Veronica and loving father of Annette(Tommy), Cyril (Clare) and Kieran (Gaile). Pre-deceased by his son John, devoted grandfather to Aine, Emer, Calum, Bronagh and Sean.

Reposing at his home on Monday, 16th May and Tuesday, 17th May from 4 pm until 9 pm. Removal on Wednesday, 18th May 2022 at 1.30 pm to arrive at St. Michael’s Church, Darling Street, Enniskillen for Requiem Mass at 2 pm, followed by burial in Breandrum Cemetery. Mass may be viewed on the Parish webcam.

Deeply regretted by his sons, daughter, grandchildren, daughter-in-law Cathleen, brothers Cyril and Jackie and his sister Ann, nephews, nieces, neighbours and family friends.

May Gregory Rest In Peace