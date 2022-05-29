Donagh attempted murder case moved to Crown Court

AFTER a dramatic shift in position last week in respect of an incident in Donagh during which three people were initially charged with attempted murder, only one is now facing prosecution.

Previously Florian Majcher (49) and Jakub Malis (18) both of Lettergreen Road, Donagh along with Jaroslav Wilczeh (32) of no fixed abode, were all remanded in custody following the incident on December 6.

Majcher is charged with attempting to murder the two former co-accused.

However, while Wilczeh and Malis were charged with attempting to murder Majcher, Enniskillen Magistrates Court was told neither case was proceeding.

The charges were withdrawn as was an allegation against Malis for possessing CS Spray as a weapon. When they first appeared in court it emerged, all three men had only arrived from the Czech Republic for seasonal work a few weeks beforehand.

Majcher insisted he has a clear record, adding: “I had no intentions to kill anyone. I’ve been living in terrible conditions in Northern Ireland, which stressed me out extremely, I swear to God.”

A prosecuting lawyer informed the court only the charges against Majcher were proceeding and his former co-accused have since been released from prison. The case is now on track to be returned to crown court. District Judge Steven Keown ordered an adjournment until June 22 when a date for a committal hearing to formally transfer for trial is to be fixed.

