+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineDerrylin fire accused accepts manslaughter charges
Court

Derrylin fire accused accepts manslaughter charges

Posted: 12:03 pm May 20, 2022

A thirty-one-year-old man accused of causing the deaths of three generations of the same family, including a baby has denied murdering the two adults but accepted manslaughter, due to a suicide pact.

Daniel Sebastian Allen whose address was given as the scene of the horror incident of Molly Road, Derrylin, has remained remanded in custody since his arrest.

He is charged with murdering Denise Gossett (45) her son Roman (16) and daughter Sabrina (19) whose baby daughter Morgana, also perished in the blaze.

Advertisement

All resided in the County Fermanagh property when the incident occurred on 27 February 2018.

Allen previously pleaded not guilty to the charges as well as one count of arson endangering life.

There have been a number of delays in having the case set for trial, including obtaining an in-depth assessment around Allen’s mental health.

At Dungannon Crown Court sitting in Belfast last month, a defence barrister confirmed a consultant psychiatrist conducted an assessment of Allen which, “Does not support diminished responsibility and we no longer have evidence to support that.”

The case was adjourned for further consulation and today (Friday) he appeared by video-link where two murder charges were put him again, and he accepted manslaughter of Denise and Sabrina Gossett, “due to a suicide pact”.

He continues to deny murder of Roman and baby Morgana, contending they were already deceased.

Mr Justice O’Hara adjourned the case with potential for a trial in October.

Advertisement

It has yet to be decided if this will be heard in Dungannon or Belfast.

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 12:03 pm May 20, 2022
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2022 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA