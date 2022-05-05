Last chance to sign up to Darkness Into Light the annual fundraising event which takes place this weekend, 7th May! You can show your support and help raise vital funds for suicide prevention and bereavement services for 14 local charities by signing up to one of 16 organised walks across Northern Ireland. Or you can join in by running, biking, hiking, swimming or undertaking your own special challenge. Pictured showing their support for this year's event, are (clockwise l-r) Patrick, Meabh, Joseph and Amy Finnegan who will be taking part by swimming, cycling, running and walking. Sign up today at DarknessIntoLight.com, proudly supported by Electric Ireland, and help support suicide services in your area.

Darkness Into Light returns to Fermanagh this weekend, with the main event taking place from the Oak Healthy Living Centre in Lisnaskea.

Fourteen mental health and suicide prevention charities in Northern Ireland will benefit from Darkness Into Light this year as the annual fundraising event organised by Pieta, is back. Proudly supported by Electric Ireland, the event will take place as the sun rises on Saturday May 7th, 2022.

As the world continues to reopen, Darkness Into Light returns with its organised walks in over 17 countries across 5 continents, beginning in darkness at sunrise and continuing for 5km through to dawn to symbolise the journey from despair to hope.

Advertisement

In recent years, up to 200,000 people gathered around the globe for this very worthwhile cause which began back in 2009 with just 400 people walking through Dublin’s Phoenix Park in solidarity with those experiencing dark times.

This year, people in every county in Northern Ireland are encouraged to sign up to participate in one of 16 organised walks and in doing so support the charities in their local area that are providing vital services to those in need.

Calling on people to sign up at darknessintolight.com and choose a walk local to them, the organisers are reminding participants that by simply signing up to the event, they are making a valuable contribution to helping raise funds for life-saving work in therapy and intervention services for those impacted by suicide.

Speaking on the importance of the event in supporting the ongoing work that Pieta and its partner charities undertake, Rachel Murphy Fundraising and Marketing Director for the organisation said, “In the last year, Pieta as well as each of our partner charities in Northern Ireland and across the world, have seen increased demand for the services we provide.”

She continued by saying that “Darkness into Light is vital for fundraising, for raising awareness and for bringing people together across the globe in the spirit of solidarity, comfort and compassion to help people at a very local level. Social connection is the heartbeat of what we do, so we are delighted to have our organised events back this May.”

Electric Ireland Sponsorship Specialist, Anne Smyth, reflected on the importance of the event noting the uplifting affect it has on all those who take part in it, “At Electric Ireland we believe we are brighter together, nowhere is this truer or more obvious than at dawn on the morning on which Darkness Into Light takes place. This very special event undoubtedly touches everyone who takes part, harnessing the power of coming together and bringing hope to those most in need. We are, as always, immensely proud to support Pieta and its partner charities in the delivery of Darkness Into Light and are delighted that once again, we are finally able to gather in person with the return of the organised events.”

Darkness into Light is a global movement dedicated to raising vital funds for Pieta and its partner charities’ life-saving services. Whether it’s walking, running, hiking, or sharing their sunrise over a hot cuppa with family and friends, this is a great opportunity for people all around the world to come together with a renewed energy and a sense of purpose; to make a big difference and to be a light against the dark.

Advertisement

Sign up now at darknessintolight.com