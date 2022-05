CULVER, John – 3 The Bawn, Cornagrade, Enniskillen, Sunday, 8th May 2022, unexpectedly. Loving brother of Mary Boyle (Ballyconnell), Joe (England), Bernadette Kearns, (Enniskillen), Ellen (Cornagrade),Tony (Cornagrade) and late Sarah, RIP.

Funeral on Thursday in St Michael’s Church, Enniskillen.

Funeral Arrangements Later.

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces and extended family circle.